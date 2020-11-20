Rent, Mortgage Assistance Still Available on Big Island

By Big Island Now
November 20, 2020, 11:09 AM HST (Updated November 20, 2020, 2:58 PM)
×

handing money PC: google images june 2019

There is still nearly $3 million in rent and mortgage assistance available for eligible Big Island residents.

Six Big Island-based nonprofit organizations jointly announced earlier this week the Hawai‘i County Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program (RMAP) had disbursed $4.4 million in housing assistance grants as of Oct. 22, 2020.

The program was funded by the county with $7.25 million of Federal CARES Act funds in housing assistance grants to support local workers and working families impacted by COVID-19. RMAP applications remain open for qualified households. Funds are expended on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify, Hawai‘i Island residents must be at least 18 years old, have lost income or work hours due to COVID-19, and live in households that earn at or below 140% area median income to apply. Income thresholds are available below.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition, a recent program change was approved by the county that will now allow individuals who have had to quit work or reduce their work hours in order to provide childcare due to COVID to qualify for RMAP housing assistance.

County residents who meet the RMAP qualifications may be eligible for up to $2,000 per month for rent, lease, or mortgage payments as far back as March 2020. Qualified applicants are able to receive reimbursements if they used savings, loans, and credit cards to make housing payments during COVID.

Applications are processed by six Big Island-based nonprofits. Approved applicants also have access to financial counseling services. To see if you are eligible, contact an RMAP nonprofit partner:

For more information on RMAP and where to apply, go online.

Maximum Annual Household Income Requirements

  • 1 person = $81,760
  • 2 persons = $93,830
  • 3 persons = $105,000
  • 4 persons = $116,620
  • 5 persons = $126,000
  • 6 persons = $135,800
  • 7 persons = $144,620
  • 8 persons = $154,000
  • *Add $8,300 for each household member above eight persons

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments