Rent, Mortgage Assistance Still Available on Big Island

There is still nearly $3 million in rent and mortgage assistance available for eligible Big Island residents.

Six Big Island-based nonprofit organizations jointly announced earlier this week the Hawai‘i County Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program (RMAP) had disbursed $4.4 million in housing assistance grants as of Oct. 22, 2020.

The program was funded by the county with $7.25 million of Federal CARES Act funds in housing assistance grants to support local workers and working families impacted by COVID-19. RMAP applications remain open for qualified households. Funds are expended on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify, Hawai‘i Island residents must be at least 18 years old, have lost income or work hours due to COVID-19, and live in households that earn at or below 140% area median income to apply. Income thresholds are available below.

In addition, a recent program change was approved by the county that will now allow individuals who have had to quit work or reduce their work hours in order to provide childcare due to COVID to qualify for RMAP housing assistance.

County residents who meet the RMAP qualifications may be eligible for up to $2,000 per month for rent, lease, or mortgage payments as far back as March 2020. Qualified applicants are able to receive reimbursements if they used savings, loans, and credit cards to make housing payments during COVID.

Applications are processed by six Big Island-based nonprofits. Approved applicants also have access to financial counseling services. To see if you are eligible, contact an RMAP nonprofit partner:

HOPE Services Hawaii (HOPE); 808-935-3050; www.hopeserviceshawaii.org/rmap

Hawaii First Federal Credit Union (HFFCU); 808-933-6600; www.hawaiifirstfcu.com/pathways

Neighborhood Place of Puna (NPP); 808-965-5550; www.neighborhoodplaceofpuna.org/coronavirus-rent-mortgage-relief

Hawaii Island Home for Recovery (HIHR); 808-640-4443 or 808-934-7852; www.hihrecovery.org/RMAP

Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island (HFHHI); 808-450-2118; www.habitathawaiiisland.org/rmap.html

For more information on RMAP and where to apply, go online.

Maximum Annual Household Income Requirements