November 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 3:22AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

