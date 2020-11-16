November 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 8:37AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead