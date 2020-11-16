November 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 16, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov