November 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 12 at 3:30AM HST until November 13 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 84. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

