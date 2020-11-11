November 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 3:39AM HST until November 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Occasional showers. High near 82. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with a northeast wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 51. Very windy, with an east wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Occasional showers. High near 69. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 50. Very windy, with an east wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Occasional showers. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead