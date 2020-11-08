November 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead