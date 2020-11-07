November 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

