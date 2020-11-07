November 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 07, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov