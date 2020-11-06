HPD Continue Search For Kaʻū Man Missing Nearly 1 Year

Hawaiʻi Island Police continue their search for Christopher-Jay K. Baird, a 38-year-old Kaʻū man who has been reported as missing.

Baird was last seen in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision on Nov. 30, 2019. He is described as a local male, medium build, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He may also frequent the Kailua-Kona area. Police ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Sayaalii Baker of the Kaʻū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.