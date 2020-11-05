November 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 05, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
