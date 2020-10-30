October 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 30, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov