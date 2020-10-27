October 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tuesday: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Looking Ahead