October 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 27, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 27, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 27, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov