October 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued October 21 at 3:31PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming south in the morning.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead