HPD Arrests Keaʻau Man on Property, Firearm Charges

Police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Kalei Kona Brooks, of Keaʻau, with an array of property and firearm offenses.

On Friday, Oct. 16, shortly before 2:30 a.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a reported active burglary of a residence on Lilikoi Drive in Kurtistown. Upon arrival, officers heard someone within the house, and shortly afterward, a male subject ran out and fled on foot, according to a police report. While officers pursued the subject on foot, he was observed discarding a pistol, police said. After a short pursuit, the subject, Brooks, was arrested without further incident.

During the course of this investigation, it was determined that the loaded firearm in Brooks’ possession had been reported stolen in a separate burglary investigation on Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park, in August 2020.

On Friday, Oct.16, after conferring with county prosecutors, police charged Brooks with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, burglary during emergency period, fourth-degree theft, ownership/possession firearm prohibited, place to keep firearm, carry/use of firearm in a separate felony, possession of prohibited weapons, mandatory registration of firearm required, and permit to acquire firearm. His total bail was set at $161,000.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) Emergency Proclamation which was declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.