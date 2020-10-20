October 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued October 19 at 5:37PM HST by NWS Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

