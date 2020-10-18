October 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 18, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
:
Waimea
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov