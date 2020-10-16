October 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead