October 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 16, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov