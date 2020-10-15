October 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

