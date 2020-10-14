October 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

