October 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 14, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 14, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 14, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
