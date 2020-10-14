Keaʻau Elementary Employee Taken Into Custody After Making Threatening Remark

A Keaʻau Elementary School employee was taken into custody after she allegedly made a remark threatening the school, authorities reported this afternoon.

Hawai‘i Police Department initially responded to the incident at 9 a.m., which led to the school being on lockdown for over an hour. According to police, a female employee made the comment after coming out of a meeting with administrative staff that made her upset.

“The remark was heard by another school employee who reported it to the school’s principal,” according to an HPD press release. “Immediately after receiving this information, the school went on lockdown measures to ensure the safety of all the students in attendance and the staff at the school.”

Due to COVID-19, the Hawai‘i School District had only 15 students and 60 staff members on campus as part of Hawai‘i School District’s adjusted school schedule.

The employee, identified as a woman in her 30s from Keaʻau, was found at her home where she was arrested by police.

“We want to reassure the parents whose children attend the Keaʻau Elementary School that at no time were their children in jeopardy,” said Sgt. Ryan Pagan, of the Puna District.

Pagan added, “(HPD) working cooperatively with the school, Department of Education, and having procedures and protocols in place to address these types of situations protects our keiki and provides public safety.”

Police are continuing their investigation which is classified as a terroristic threatening.