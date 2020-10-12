Hawaiʻi County Seat Open on UH Board of Regents

The Candidate Advisory Council (CAC) of the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents is now accepting applications for three seats on the Board of Regents — one in Hawai‘i County and two in Honolulu County.

Applicants must live in the county for the seat they are applying for. All seats are for five-year terms to begin July 1, 2021.

Application materials, procedures and descriptions of regent’s responsibilities are available online at http://www.hawaii.edu/rcac.

Completed applications must be received by CAC, or postmarked, by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Members of the UH Board of Regents as well as the CAC, who represent various constituent groups, serve voluntarily and are not paid.