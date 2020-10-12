Hawaiʻi County Seat Open on UH Board of Regents

By Big Island Now
October 12, 2020, 9:22 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2020, 9:22 AM)
The Candidate Advisory Council (CAC) of the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents is now accepting applications for three seats on the Board of Regents — one in Hawai‘i County and two in Honolulu County.

Applicants must live in the county for the seat they are applying for. All seats are for five-year terms to begin July 1, 2021.

Application materials, procedures and descriptions of regent’s responsibilities are available online at http://www.hawaii.edu/rcac.

Completed applications must be received by CAC, or postmarked, by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Members of the UH Board of Regents as well as the CAC, who represent various constituent groups, serve voluntarily and are not paid.

