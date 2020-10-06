October 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead