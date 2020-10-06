October 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 06, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov