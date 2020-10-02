October 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

:

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

