HPD Investigating Attempted Abduction of a Juvenile in Honokaʻa

Big Island police are investigating an attempted custodial interference after two unidentified men attempted to abduct an 11-year-old boy as he walked his bicycle through the Pāʻauhau Camp area of Honokaʻa.

Police were informed about a social media post detailing a white Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Pāʻauhau Camp area, inside of which sat two hooded men who attempted to take a child riding a bike. The incident was not reported to the police.

Following up on the unreported incident, police determined that sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the child was walking his bike in the Pāʻauhau Camp area and saw a white-colored, early- to mid-2000 SUV with two men inside. The boy said the men asked him to get in the SUV.

The juvenile declined and the SUV left the area. The child, who was unharmed, later reported the incident to a family member, leading to the social media posting of the incident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The driver of the SUV is described as possibly a Filipino/Asian male, between 40 and 60 years of age, wearing a black colored hoodie. The male passenger’s description is unknown other than he was also wearing a black colored hoodie.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminded the public that social media posting of such incidents supports getting the information out to others, but that these kinds of incidents should be immediately reported to the police for investigation.

“We encourage the public to contact police to report crimes or suspicious activities,” said Captain Regino Saludares, Commander for the Hāmākua District. “Posting information on popular social media sites may spread awareness quickly, but prompt reporting to police will help tremendously with the investigation and keeping the public safe.”

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call HPD’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer John Kari at (808) 775-7533 or by email at [email protected].