October 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 01, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov