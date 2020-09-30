September 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 30, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 7 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov