September 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 7 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead