September 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

