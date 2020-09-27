September 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 27, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 27, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 27, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
:
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
:
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Waikoloa
:
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov