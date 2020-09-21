N. Hawaiʻi Community Hospital to Host Weekly Walks Every Tuesday

Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and the Native Hawaiian Health Program are joining forces to host a weekly walk every Tuesdays.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. walkers will meet for the 40-minute jaunt at the corner of Pukalani Road and Ala ‘Ōhi’a near Pukalani Stables in Waimea. Primary Care Clinic’s Native Hawaiian Health Program Kahu A Ola team will start the walk with a brief talk on a current health issue facing Native Hawaiians and many others in the community.

After the chat, the walking begins. No signup is needed but walkers are asked to check with their primary care provider before walking if there are health concerns.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring an umbrella as the walk will be held, rain or shine. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For questions, call 808-881-4607 or email [email protected]