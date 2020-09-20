September 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

