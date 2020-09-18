September 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 18, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov