September 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

