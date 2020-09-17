September 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

