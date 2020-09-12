Keaʻau Woman Arrested, Charged for Failing to Wear Face Mask in Public

Keaʻau Woman Arrested, Charged for Failing to Wear Face Mask in PublicSeptember 12, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 11, 2020, 9:19 PM)
A Keaʻau woman was arrested and facing charges after refusing to wear a face mask at the post office.
Hawai‘i Police Department first came into contact with Sandra Smart, 59, at the Keaʻau Post Office and advised to put on a mask to cover her face and mouth which she refused to do. She was ultimately issued a citation for violating Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule No. 11, which requires all persons to wear a non-medical grade face covering while in public settings.
Officers again made contact with Smart on Friday after she was seen standing outside in line at the post office without wearing a mask.
Police asked Smart to put on a face-covering which she refused to do,” HPD stated Friday afternoon. “Police then provided her with a sanitized bagged face mask and asked her to wear the mask and she again refused.”
The 59-year-old was ultimately arrested and charged for violating the emergency rule. Her bail was set at $2,000 and she remained in the Hilo Cellblock pending her initial court appearance on Sept. 14.