Keaʻau Woman Arrested, Charged for Failing to Wear Face Mask in Public

A Keaʻau woman was arrested and facing charges after refusing to wear a face mask at the post office.

Hawai‘i Police Department first came into contact with Sandra Smart, 59, at the Keaʻau Post Office and advised to put on a mask to cover her face and mouth which she refused to do. She was ultimately issued a citation for violating Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule No. 11, which requires all persons to wear a non-medical grade face covering while in public settings.

Officers again made contact with Smart on Friday after she was seen standing outside in line at the post office without wearing a mask.

Police asked Smart to put on a face-covering which she refused to do,” HPD stated Friday afternoon. “Police then provided her with a sanitized bagged face mask and asked her to wear the mask and she again refused.”

The 59-year-old was ultimately arrested and charged for violating the emergency rule. Her bail was set at $2,000 and she remained in the Hilo Cellblock pending her initial court appearance on Sept. 14.