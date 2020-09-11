September 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 11, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
