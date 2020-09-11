September 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead