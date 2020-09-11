Pepeʻekeo Man Located After Escaping Police Custody

A Pepeʻekeo man, who escaped police custody, was apprehended Thursday afternoon.

Kolby Figueroa, 29, was initially identified as a suspect in a burglary on Aug. 22. The Pepeʻekeo man continued evading police and committing crimes for several days before he was successfully taken into custody.

Figueroa is facing second-degree escape, felony resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a driver’s license, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree burglary and discharge of sureties. He remains in police custody in lieu of $45,000 bail.

Hawai‘i Police Department first identified Figueroa, after North Hilo patrol officers responded to an active burglary on the Old Māmalahoa Highway in Nino‘ole on Aug. 22. Figueroa was positively identified on a home video surveillance system.

Eleven days later, Figueroa was seen by South Kohala patrol driving a stolen vehicle in the Kawaihae Harbor area. As officers went to investigate, Figueroa quickly left the area, resulting in a short vehicle pursuit. Due to Figueroa’s reported erratic and reckless driving, the pursuit was terminated.

Police had a run-in with Figueroa again on Sept. 9, this time Pa‘auilo. Hāmākua patrol officers responded to an active vehicle theft complaint on Namilimili Lane. Figueroa and the other male were observed towing a vehicle which they had reportedly stolen. Both were subsequently arrested for the theft and Figueroa was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Figueroa was placed into the back of a police transport vehicle, however, while police were investigating the vehicle theft complaint, the 29-year-old escaped police custody.

Figueroa was apprehended the next day. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 10, police found the wanted man walking along the highway in Honokaʻa. Upon seeing police he attempted to flee the area on foot, however was quickly apprehended.

Figueroa’s initial court appearance is scheduled for today in South Hilo District Court.