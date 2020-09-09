September 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 09, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
:
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 6 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov