September 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 08, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 70. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov