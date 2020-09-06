September 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

