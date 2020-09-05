September 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead