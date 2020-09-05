September 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 05, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light east southeast wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
