Holomua Hawaiʻi to Distribute Millions to Big Island Businesses, Nonprofits

The Holomua Hawaiʻi program will distribute up to $22 million in Hawaiʻi County’s CARES Act funding in the form of one-time reimbursement grants up to $10,000 to county businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Holomua Hawaiʻi is a reimbursement grant program for costs incurred from business interruption due to the COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation on March 23, 2020, for the time period when the applicant was impacted.

The County of Hawaiʻi has selected Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union to lead this Holomua Hawaiʻi grant program in collaboration with the following credit union partners: Big Island Federal Credit Union, CU Hawaiʻi Federal Credit Union, Hawaii County Employees Federal Credit Union, Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, and HFS Federal Credit Union.

See www.hawaiicounty.gov/CARES for more details, frequently asked questions, and instructions on how to apply. Applications should be submitted via www.holomuahawaii.com.