August 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 28, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov