August 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.

Looking Ahead