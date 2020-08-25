August 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Looking Ahead