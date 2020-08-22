August 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 22, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov