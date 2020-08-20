August 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. High near 83. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 84. North wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

