August 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 16, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
