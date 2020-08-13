August 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers. Low around 53. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 52. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 83. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead