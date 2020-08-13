3rd Annual Hawaiʻi Kuauli Pacific & Asia Cultural Festival to be Held Virtually

The 3rd Annual Hawaiʻi Kuauli Pacific & Asia Cultural Festival will carry on this year.

With the support of the County of Hawaiʻiʻs Innovation and/or COVID-19 Economic Recovery Grant and other sponsors, the festival committee will transition the festival into a virtual event.

The Festival will be held Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 in a live online event as Hawaiʻi welcomes the Pacific and Asia to celebrate together and showcase to the world the beauty and traditions of the cultures.

Watch protocol from international and local groups during the opening ceremony, shop new releases in the festival marketplace, participate in conversations with cultural practitioners, clothing designers, and Kumu hula, and watch special presentations by local chefs, hula halau, and clothing designers.

For additional updates, visit www.HiKuauli.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @hikuauli.