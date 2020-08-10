August 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

