August 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 08, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
