August 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 07, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
:
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov