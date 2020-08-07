August 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

:

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead