August 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 56. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

