August 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead